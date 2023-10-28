Top Stories
Sat, 28 October 2023 at 11:42 am

Lance Bass Reacts to Britney Spears' Comments About Justin Timberlake

Lance Bass is reacting to Britney Spears‘ new memoir.

In her memoir The Woman Inside Me, the 41-year-old “Gimme More” singer looked back at her relationship with Justin Timberlake, which included getting an abortion while pregnant with his baby and accusations that he cheated on her multiple times.

Following the release of the book, Lance, 44, addressed the comments Britney made about his *NSYNC bandmate.

“Look, everyone has their own opinion,” Lance told TMZ. “I feel like the world is so full of hate right now and we need to practice a little forgiveness. Britney did. Let’s take a note from her.”

He added, “Everyone deserves to tell their story, she did, and I hope the fans can find some forgiveness.”

You can take a look at everything Britney said about Justin in her memoir here.
Photos: Getty Images
