Alec Baldwin Reveals If Plans On Having More Kids

Alec Baldwin is addressing the possibility of expanding his family.

During an appearance on Kelly Ripa‘s podcast Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, the 65-year-old Emmy-winning actor and father of eight revealed if more kids are in his and wife Hilaria Baldwin‘s future.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Are you done? Are you thinking you’re done now?” Kelly asked.

Alec quickly answered, “I’m done. I’m done.”

“You’re totally done. How do you know that?” Kelly followed up.

Alec went on to talk about his physical health, and explained that ahead of his recent surgery there was chance that a nerve near his pelvis could be cut.

Alec said that he jokingly told the doctor, “‘Oh, you can just rip that out if you want. Just take that nerve, get a pair of pliers and just pull it out during the surgery because I don’t need that anymore.’ We’re done.”

Kelly joked that even with the nerve removal, Alec would still be able to conceive.

“I doubt it would work for you,” Kelly explained. “I’m gonna tell you something. When I’ve seen you go in the ocean, Alec Baldwin, I get out because you know, I’ve gone through menopause, but I still, I don’t trust your sperm. Your sperm specifically I don’t trust.”

“But I think I got to the point where if I just say the word baby, any woman within 50 or a hundred feet of me is likely to get pregnant,” Alec added.

Alec and Hilaria share three daughters Carmen, 10, and Lucia, 2, and Ilaria, 14 months along with four sons Rafael, 8, Leonardo, 7, Romeo, 5, and Edu, 2.

Along with his seven kids with Hilaria, Alec is also dad to daughter Ireland, 28, who welcomed her first child, daughter Holland, with boyfriend Andre Allen Anjos (AKA RAC) in May 2023.

In an interview from over the summer, Hilaria talked about raising the seven kids with Alec, revealed if she likes being pregnant, if they have nannies, and so much more. Read more here…