Thu, 02 November 2023 at 2:58 am

The Richest 'Hunger Games' Stars, Ranked By Their Net Worth - The Top Earner is Worth $160 Million

The Richest 'Hunger Games' Stars, Ranked By Their Net Worth - The Top Earner is Worth $160 Million

The Hunger Games movies, adapted from Suzanne Collins‘ dystopian novels, are classics to this day.

Boasting an ensemble cast of A-list talent, many actors who competed in the Games or took over Panem have amassed impressive fortunes while working in Hollywood.

While Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, and Liam Hemsworth are undoubtedly the most recognizable stars from the franchise, several other actors involved in the project have carved out their own successful paths in the industry.

Believe it or not, it’s been seven years since the premiere of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2, and a highly anticipated prequel movie, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, is set to debut in just a few weeks. Where does the time go?!

Naturally, we were curious to see how the stars have fared since gracing the big screen and ranked the biggest names from the franchise by their net worth. You may be surprised by some of the rankings on this list.

Check out the richest stars from The Hunger Games franchise ranked from highest to lowest…

Photos: Getty
