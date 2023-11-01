Britney Spears' Memoir 'The Woman in Me' Sales Numbers Are In Amid Reports of Possible Movie Deal

Britney Spears has so much to celebrate right now.

The 41-year-old “I’ve Just Begun (Having My Fun)” Princess of Pop unleashed her memoir The Woman in Me last week, and it contained so many bombshell revelations about her career, conservatorship and relationships with the likes of Justin Timberlake and Kevin Federline.

One week after its release, the sales numbers are in, showing just how interested the world was in reading Britney‘s story. The numbers are coming out amid a major rumor about future plans for the book!

The Woman in Me debuted at the top spot on the the New York Times Bestseller list for non-fiction releases. According to People, it did so with more than 1.1 million copies sold. A fourth printing of Britney‘s debut memoir is currently in the works as we go into the holiday season.

“I poured my heart and soul into my memoir, and I am grateful to my fans and readers around the world for their unwavering support,” she gushed about the news in a statement.

News about The Woman in Me‘s fantastic opening week comes amid a report from Deadline that production companies have expressed interest in putting together some sort of visual project inspired by the book. Possibilities include anything from a documentary or TV series to a movie.

Britney was the subject of multiple documentaries in recent years, a fact that she did not appreciate. We’ll let you know if we hear more about future plans.

While the pop star could be resting on her laurels, she is already teasing another big project that will make fans very happy.

