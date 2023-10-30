Kesha Reveals How Britney Spears Is Involved In 'One of the Proudest Moments of My Entire Career'

Kesha is looking back on her career, and Britney Spears is central to one of her proudest professional moments!

The 36-year-old “Tik Tok” hitmaker is currently in the midst of her Only Love Tour, and she opened up to her fans during a performance over the weekend.

She also seemingly alluded to her extended legal battle with producer Dr. Luke, which came to a close after they reached a settlement this summer.

During the show, Kesha told her fans that she’s “never felt this free.”

She continued, saying, “In the name of freedom, there’s something about my career that some of y’all may know, some of y’all may not… And it’s one of the proudest moments of my entire career is when I wrote a song, and f-cking Britney Spears, the queen, recorded it.”

The song in question is “Till the World Ends,” which Britney included on her album Femme Fatale. Kesha jumped on a remix of the track alongside the Princess of Pop and Nicki Minaj.

“Till the World Ends” has been a staple on Kesha‘s setlist throughout the tour.

Kesha continued, alluding to Britney‘s conservatorship, which was terminated after 13 years. “I love that she’s so f-cking free now too, oh my god,” she gushed.

Watch Kesha talk about working with Britney here and revisit “Till the World Ends” below…