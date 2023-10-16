Top Stories
Inside Taylor Swift &amp; Travis Kelce's 'SNL' Date Night, Including How They Acted, What They Talked About &amp; What Travis Said Directly to Her Security

Inside Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's 'SNL' Date Night, Including How They Acted, What They Talked About & What Travis Said Directly to Her Security

6 'Pretty Little Liars' Stars Have Become Parents Over the Years, Including 2 With Some Big News This Year!

6 'Pretty Little Liars' Stars Have Become Parents Over the Years, Including 2 With Some Big News This Year!

Mon, 16 October 2023 at 2:27 pm

Kesha's 'Only Love Tour' Set List Revealed After Opening Night!

Kesha's 'Only Love Tour' Set List Revealed After Opening Night!

Kesha is ready to hit the road!

The 36-year-old music superstar just kicked off her Only Love Tour on Sunday night (October 15) at the The Factory in Deep Ellum in Dallas, Texas.

The set list for the evening includes a bunch of her biggest hits, including “Cannibal,” “Take It Off,” “Your Love Is My Drug” and “We R Who We R.”

The tour sees the singer hitting stops across the country including Austin, Orlando, Nashville, Washington D.C., New York City, Boston, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. For all ticket and tour info, click here.

Keep reading to see the set list…

ONLY LOVE TOUR 2023 SET LIST

1. Only Love Can Save Us Now
2. Tik Tok
3. Cannibal
4. Backstabber
5. Raising Hell
6. Take It Off
7. Good Old Days
8. Eat the Acid
9. Till the World Ends
10. Hymn
11. Hate Me Harder
12. Ram Dass Interlude
13. Timber
14. Your Love Is My Drug
15. Die Young
16. Blow
17. Praying
18. We R Who We R

She also just revealed that she’s been dumped for the first time.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kesha, Music, Set LIst

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr