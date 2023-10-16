Kesha's 'Only Love Tour' Set List Revealed After Opening Night!

Kesha is ready to hit the road!

The 36-year-old music superstar just kicked off her Only Love Tour on Sunday night (October 15) at the The Factory in Deep Ellum in Dallas, Texas.

The set list for the evening includes a bunch of her biggest hits, including “Cannibal,” “Take It Off,” “Your Love Is My Drug” and “We R Who We R.”

The tour sees the singer hitting stops across the country including Austin, Orlando, Nashville, Washington D.C., New York City, Boston, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. For all ticket and tour info, click here.

Keep reading to see the set list…

ONLY LOVE TOUR 2023 SET LIST

1. Only Love Can Save Us Now

2. Tik Tok

3. Cannibal

4. Backstabber

5. Raising Hell

6. Take It Off

7. Good Old Days

8. Eat the Acid

9. Till the World Ends

10. Hymn

11. Hate Me Harder

12. Ram Dass Interlude

13. Timber

14. Your Love Is My Drug

15. Die Young

16. Blow

17. Praying

18. We R Who We R

She also just revealed that she’s been dumped for the first time.