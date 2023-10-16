Danny DeVito Teases New 'Matilda' Project With Mara Wilson, Which was Delayed By the Strike

Danny DeVito and Mara Wilson have a special plan to revisit their beloved movie Matilda… as soon as the SAG-AFTRA strike is over!

The 78-year-old actor and director worked both in front of and behind the camera on the 1996 classic. Mara, 36, played the titular character.

In a recent interview, Danny revealed that the duo came up with a special way to revisit the movie in 2023. However, it was delayed by the onset of the actors strike in Hollywood.

Speaking with The Messenger, Danny teased plans for a Matilda in Concert, which they were going to narrate while an orchestra performed the movie’s score.

“We had it all set, but, after the strike hit, we couldn’t proceed because it would be seen as a promotion for a movie,” he explained. “However, we’re still planning to do that. We’re going to watch the movie with David Newman‘s score and try to do it sometime soon, as it seems the strike may be coming to an end – I hope!”

The event is currently listed as postponed on the New Jersey Symphony’s website but would have taken place on September 9, 2023.

“Everyone involved in this production was very much looking forward to performing together this September, and we are disappointed to have to postpone it, but we look forward to holding the performance on a future date once the strike has concluded,” they symphony wrote.

