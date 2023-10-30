Elizabeth Banks Explains Why She Won't Use Injectables, Discusses Aging

Elizabeth Banks opened up about aging and cosmetic procedures.

The 49-year-old actor and director was recently named as the celebrity ambassador of beauty brand No7. In a new interview, she explained why she used beauty products instead of relying on injectables to feel good about her skin.

“I’ve never put a needle in my face,” Elizabeth told People. “And by the way, most people do it and truly, there’s no judgement.”

Why won’t she go under the needle? “But I make my living with my face. And basically I’m terrified of f-cking it up,” she told the outlet.

Elizabeth opened up about her holistic approach to taking care of her face, saying that she is more likely to think about “messing with” her face when her “self-esteem is a little lower.”

“When I’m exercising and eating well and feeling good about myself, and am confident, like ‘Did I make a good decision today? Did I mom the s-it out of my kids today?’ That’s when I think I look and feel amazing.”

As she approaches her 50th birthday, Elizabeth reflected on aging, saying that she is more excited for 50 than she was for 40 a decade ago.

“I literally felt men look and me and be like, ‘Oh, you can’t make me a baby anymore. I don’t need you,’” she joked. “It felt primal, like suddenly I wasn’t a sexual being anymore, and in a way that rocked me. Which, by the way, of course I was already married for years at this point. But now I’m like, whatever — no one’s trying to have sex with me. And who cares? I let that go long ago.”

