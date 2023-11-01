Taylor Tomlinson Announced as Host of New Late Night Show 'After Midnight' on CBS!

Taylor Tomlinson is heading to late night TV as a new host!

The 29-year-old comedian was just announced to be the host of the upcoming new late night series After Midnight, which will air on CBS after The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Stephen, who is also an executive producer on the new series, announced the news during the Wednesday (November 1) taping of his own late night show.

After revealing Taylor as the host, Stephen asked her what excites her about the new job.

“Just having a job. I’ve never had a real job,” she said. “I’ve been doing standup since I was 16, which is not a job, and… I mean, I worked at a buffet and a wax salon, but these are, I didn’t have a job.”

“This has been a really fun couple of months. I was on TikTok searching ‘how to nail a job interview.’ TikTok is Google for children, and ‘how to impress your maybe boss,’” she added.

Stephen even shared a screenshot of her reaction when he told her she got the job the night before!

After Midnight will air in the 12:37am ET/PT time slot on CBS starting in early 2024!

“We are thrilled to be reunited with our friends at Funny Or Die,” Stephen previously shared. “My hope is that, every night, AFTER MIDNIGHT will be just as ridiculous as the internet is every day. Plus, the original @midnight aired after The Colbert Report, so welcoming this new show to 12:30 feels like coming home.”

After Midnight takes the place left by Late Late Show with James Corden.

You can also check out Taylor‘s two Netflix comedy specials, Look At You and Quarter Life Crisis!