Jason Aldean Addresses 'Try That in a Small Town' Controversy, Says Critics Were Wrong About Racist Undertones

Jason Aldean is still confused about the controversy surrounding the music video for his song “Try That in a Small Town.”

If you forgot, earlier this summer the 46-year-old country music star unveiled a video that was called out for being racially charged. It was removed from rotation on CMT, and fellow musicians denounced Jason‘s release.

However, streams and sales of the song were enough to propel it to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

Three months later, Jason is looking back and saying that his critics were wrong.

Read more about Jason Aldean’s reaction to the song’s controvery…

In a teaser for a forthcoming interview with CBS Mornings, Jason expressed confusion when he was asked about the negative reaction to the song.

He particularly reacted to the criticism that visual was seen as “threatening” for Black people.

His response: “There was people of all color doing stuff in the video, that’s what I don’t understand,” he said. “You know, there was white people in there. There was Black people. I mean, this video did not shine light on one specific group and say, ‘That’s the problem.’”

Jason continued, adding, “So, and anybody that saw that in the video, then you weren’t looking hard enough in the video is all I can tell you.”

Earlier this fall, Maren Morris appeared to take aim at “Try That in a Small Town” in a new music video. She used the release as a chance to step back from country music, a decision she explained in great detail.

Press play on Jason Aldean’s interview teaser below…