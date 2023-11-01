Top Stories
Wed, 01 November 2023 at 9:37 pm

Renee Rapp, Trevor Noah, & Julia Louis-Dreyfus Arrive in Style for Innovator Awards 2023

The stars are hitting the red carpet!

Renee Rapp, Trevor Noah, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus posed for photos while arriving at the WSJ Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards held at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

Other stars also in attendance included Martha Stewart, LaKeith Stanfield and wife Kasmere Trice, Theater Camp actress Molly Gordon, theater producer Jordan Roth, musician and producer Questloveuestlove, fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, political staffer Huma Abedin, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Models Lily Aldridge, Linda Evangelista, Karen Alson, Anok Yai, Joan Smalls, Eve Jobs, and Liya Kebede along with designers Joseph Altuzarra, LaQuan Smith, Marc Jacobs and husband Char Defrancesco, and Aurora James.

Rumored couple Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet also attended the event, but they walked the red carpet.

FYI: Julia is wearing a Prada dress. Lily is wearing an outfit by Jason Wu with Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Questlove is wearing an outfit by Kiko Kostadnov. Molly is wearing a Proenza Schouler outfit. Karen is wearing an outfit by Proenza Schouler. Aurora is wearing a Brandon Maxwell dress. Jordan is wearing a Rodarte outfit. Joan is wearing Rainbow K earrings.

Click through the gallery inside for 60+ pictures of the stars at the event…
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Alton Mason, Anok Yai, Aurora James, Brandon Maxwell, Char Defrancesco, Eve Jobs, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Huma Abedin, Jason Wu, Joan Smalls, jordan roth, Joseph Altuzarra, Julia Louis Dreyfus, Karen Elson, Kasmere Trice, Lakeith Stanfield, LaQuan Smith, Lily Aldridge, Linda Evangelista, Liya Kebede, Marc Jacobs, Martha Stewart, Molly Gordon, Questlove, Renee Rapp, Trevor Noah, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

