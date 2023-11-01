Top Stories
Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet Walk the Red Carpet Separately at WSJ Magazine's Innovator Awards 2023

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are hitting the red carpet…separately.

The rumored couple posed for photos separately while arriving at the WSJ Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards held at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

For the event, Kylie, 26, wore an espresso-colored dress while Timothee, 27, looked cool in an all-black suit.

Timothee arrived at the event with filmmaker Martin Scorsese while Kylie was joined on the red carpet by designer Haider Ackermann.

Did you see that Kylie referenced Timothee in her new interview for WSJ. Magazine? Check it out here!

FYI: Kylie is wearing a custom Ferragamo dress.

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Kylie Jenner, Martin Scorsese, Timothee Chalamet

