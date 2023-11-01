Top Stories
Brooke Shields Reveals She Had a Seizure & Bradley Cooper Was By Her Side, Opens Up About Plastic Surgery & 'Suddenly Susan'

Huge New Report About Marvel Revealed & It Might Change the Entire Future of the MCU!

Wed, 01 November 2023 at 8:49 pm

Brandon Flynn & Hailey Bieber Star In Calvin Klein's Holiday Campaign - See the Hot Photos!

Brandon Flynn is stripping down once again for the new Calvin Klein Holiday 2023 campaign!

The 30-year-old poses shirtless in several of the photos, as well as in his underwear, modeling the Calvin Klein Holiday collection.

Also starring in this year’s campaign is Hailey Bieber, who can be seen wearing multiple pieces from the women’s collection, which consists of refined fabrics, stand-out styles and elegant silhouettes.

Keep reading to find out more…

This year’s Calvin Klein Holiday collection is “a modern interpretation of classic festive dressing, the collection features new takes on slip dresses, refined tailoring and versatile outerwear and denim essentials curated for every occasion – to wear, or to gift.”

Keep reading below to see what products Brandon and Hailey are wearing and how to buy them…

Brandon Flynn posing for the Calvin Klein holiday 2023 campaign

Denim Shirt

Price: $89.50 – at the time of this post, it is 50% off at $44.75

Link: BUY IT HERE

Brandon Flynn posing for the Calvin Klein holiday 2023 campaign

Ribbed Racerback Tank Top

Price: $49.90 – at the time of this post, it is 30% off at $34.93

Link: BUY IT HERE

Hailey Bieber posing for the Calvin Klein holiday 2023 campaign

Cut Out Mini Dress

Price: $98.00 – at the time of this post, it is 30% off at $68.60

Link: BUY IT HERE

Brandon Flynn posing for the Calvin Klein holiday 2023 campaign

Smooth Cotton Sweater

Price: $89.50 – at the time of this post, it is 40% off at $53.70

Link: BUY IT HERE

Hailey Bieber posing for the Calvin Klein holiday 2023 campaign

Satin Midi Slip Dress

Price: $98.00 – at the time of this post, it is 30% off at $68.60

Link: BUY IT HERE

Brandon Flynn posing for the Calvin Klein holiday 2023 campaign

Standard Straight Fit Jeans

Price: $89.50 – at the time of this post, it is 30% off at $62.65

Link: BUY IT HERE

Brandon Flynn posing for the Calvin Klein holiday 2023 campaign

Future Shift Holiday Low Rise Trunk

Price: $30.00 – at the time of this post, it is 25% off at $22.50

Link: BUY IT HERE

Shop the full Calvin Klein Holiday 2023 collection!

Disclosure: Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.

Browse through all of the campaign photos in the gallery…
Credit: James Brodribb; Photos: Calvin Klein
Posted to: Brandon Flynn, Fashion, Hailey Bieber, Shirtless, Underwear

