Thousands of SAG-AFTRA Members Sign Letter in Support of Ongoing Actors Strike

Thousands of SAG-AFTRA are reaffirming their solidarity with the ongoing actors strike by signing an open letter organized by strike captains.

The SAG-AFTRA strike reached its 100th day on October 21. Amid negotiations with the AMPTP, union members have responded by restating their support for a fair deal between actors and studios.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, signatories of the letter include Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Cynthia Nixon, Leslie Odom Jr., Demi Moore, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jon Hamm, Mark Ruffalo, Jonathan Groff, Kate Walsh, Chelsea Handler and more.

SAG-AFTRA leaders and studios will reportedly continue negotiations through the upcoming weekend.

Read the full letter below…

“To Our SAG-AFTRA Negotiating Committee:

Back in June, before we went on strike, a large group of members signed an open letter telling our leaders that we would rather go on strike than take a bad deal.

Now, more than 100 days into our strike, that is still true. As hard as this is, we would rather stay on strike than take a bad deal.

We have not come all this way to cave now. We have not gone without work, without pay, and walked picket lines for months just to give up on everything we’ve been fighting for. We cannot and will not accept a contract that fails to address the vital and existential problems that we all need fixed.

In any union, there will always be a minority who are not willing to make temporary sacrifices for the greater good. But we, the majority who voted overwhelmingly to authorize this strike, are still standing in solidarity, ready to strike as long as it takes and to endure whatever we must in order to win a deal that is worthy of our collective sacrifice. We know that our union leaders are doing everything in their power to achieve that goal as they negotiate in good faith with the companies to arrive at a new contract that will protect us and our fellow performers, now and for generations to come.

Everything we have as a union — every minimum payment, health and pension benefit, residual, royalty, and workplace protection — it has all been won with the power of our members; the power of our solidarity; the power of standing together as one to demand what is right, what is fair, and what we deserve. You have our trust, our support, and our power behind you now.

One day longer. One day stronger. For as long as it takes.“