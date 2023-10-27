Top Stories
9 Troubling Bombshells from Kanye West Exposé Involving Adidas Deal: Swastika Drawings, Hitler Praise, & More

4 'Teen Wolf' Stars Attended Tyler Posey's Wedding & 2 Others Were Invited But Didn't Attend

Taylor Swift Seemingly Shuts Down Bisexual Rumors & Reports of Dating Female Friends in '1989' Prologue

Charli D'Amelio Clarifies She Adopted a Puppy with Landon Barker & Is Not Expecting!

Fri, 27 October 2023 at 9:00 pm

Taylor Swift Arrives in Style for Friday Night Dinner Plans in New York City After Dropping New Album!

Taylor Swift Arrives in Style for Friday Night Dinner Plans in New York City After Dropping New Album!

Taylor Swift is stepping out in style to celebrate the drop of her album 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

The 33-year-old singer was spotted arriving for dinner at 4 Charles on Friday night (October 27) in New York City.

Taylor rocked a brown leather blazer, a black top, a mini skirt, and booties for her night out. It’s not yet clear if she is being joined by friends or not, though she often has some of her famous pals with her!

The night before, she went out for dinner with the HAIM sisters.

FYI: Taylor is wearing an Acne Studios corduroy mini-skirt, which you can get on Mytheresa.com for $266.

Disclosure: Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.

Browse through the gallery for 10+ photos of Taylor Swift at dinner…

Photos: Backgrid
