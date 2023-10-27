Top Stories
9 Troubling Bombshells from Kanye West Exposé Involving Adidas Deal: Swastika Drawings, Hitler Praise, & More

4 'Teen Wolf' Stars Attended Tyler Posey's Wedding & 2 Others Were Invited But Didn't Attend

Taylor Swift Seemingly Shuts Down Bisexual Rumors & Reports of Dating Female Friends in '1989' Prologue

Charli D'Amelio Clarifies She Adopted a Puppy with Landon Barker & Is Not Expecting!

Fri, 27 October 2023 at 9:11 pm

Jimmy Fallon Makes Surprise Return to Stand-Up with Encouragment of Famous Friends

Jimmy Fallon Makes Surprise Return to Stand-Up with Encouragment of Famous Friends

Jimmy Fallon hasn’t done stand-up in a while, but he surprised a crowd in New York City this week by getting up on stage for an impromptu set. And the audience has his famous friends to thank!

The Tonight Show host jumped on stage at the legendary stand-up club Comedy Cellar on Thursday night (October 26) while attending a show with his good friends Chris Rock and Mike Birbiglia.

Insiders tell JustJared.com that Jimmy was there to support Chris as he performed a set.

Jimmy gave Chris a bottle of water before the set and Chris told him he should get “back on the bike.” So he did! We hear he left the crowd “in stitches.”

“Thank you @jjabrams, @birbigs, thank you @chrisrock and thank you @ComedyCellarUSA. you guys were all instrumental in getting the bug back for me. #standup,” Jimmy tweeted after the set.

Jimmy recently resumed filming on The Tonight Show following the long break due to the WGA strike.

