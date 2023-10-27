Robert Pattinson Steps Out for Coffee, Bumps into Chris Diamantopoulos & Becki Newton!

Robert Pattinson is grabbing a coffee and running into some famous faces!

The 37-year-old actor was spotted leaving Gelson’s supermarket on Friday (October 27) in Los Angeles. There, he crossed paths with Chris Diamantopoulos and his wife Becki Newton!

Robert wore some flip flops, a button-down shirt and brown pants.

Chris and Becki were all smiles as they left at the same time as the Twilight actor, dressed in autumn attire.

If you haven’t seen, Robert recently attended GO Campaign’s 2023 Gala with his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse, and we have the photos!

Find out who Robert competed against before landing the role of Edward Cullen in the Twilight movies!

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Robert Pattinson, Chris Diamantopoulos, and Becki Newton out in Los Angeles…