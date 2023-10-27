7 Real-Life 'Wicked' Couples, From Broadway Stars to New Flames Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater

The musical Wicked is celebrating its 20th anniversary on Broadway this weekend!

The show recently made headlines amid the news that two of the stars of the upcoming film adaptation are reportedly dating in real life.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater, who play Glinda and Boq, are rumored to be a new couple amid both of them recently separating from their spouses.

Did you know that there have been several other couples who starred in Wicked together while on Broadway?

We’re recapping all of the real-life couples who appeared together in the show. The list includes the first two Elphabas, Idina Menzel and Stephanie J. Block!

Browse through the slideshow to see all of Wicked’s real-life couples…