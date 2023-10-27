Top Stories
Fri, 27 October 2023 at 9:54 pm

Al Pacino & Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Decide Parental Relationship of Son, Defer to Courts for Custody & Child Support

Al Pacino & Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Decide Parental Relationship of Son, Defer to Courts for Custody & Child Support

Al Pacino and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah have determined the parental relationship of their four-month-old son and are on their way to deciding custody and child support.

The 83-year-old actor and 29-year-old film producer welcomed their son Roman in June. Al and Noor have been romantically linked since 2020.

Keep reading to find out more…

Both Al and Noor have waived their rights to contest their parental relationships at trial, according to documents obtained by People.

Furthermore, the couple has asked the judge enter a judgement about an agreement concerning child custody, child support, and legal fees.

The news comes after Noor filed for physical custody of their son in September and reportedly asked for Al to pay her legal fees and other costs related to the case.

At the time, Al and Noor confirmed they were still together and worked out a custody agreement for Roman.

Earlier this year, we compiled five things to know about Noor Alfallah!
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Al Pacino, Noor Alfallah

