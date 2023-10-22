Top Stories
Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Couple Up for GO Campaign Gala 2023

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are hitting the red carpet!

The 37-year-old Twilight actor and the 31-year-old Daisy Jones & The Six actress posed for photos while arriving at GO Campaign’s 2023 Gala on Saturday evening (October 21) held at Citizens News Hollywood in Los Angeles.

Other stars in attendance included Lupita Nyong’o, Robin Wright, Top Gun: Maverick actor Greg Tarzan Davis, Cruel Summer actress Sadie Stanley, and Melrose Place actress Daphne Zuniga.

Rob is an ambassador for the GO Campaign, which is a California-based non-profit that celebrates local heroes. The charity raises awareness and funds to help orphans and vulnerable children around the world.

In a recent interview, Suki shared some rare insight into her relationship with Rob.

Click through the gallery inside for 25+ pictures of the stars arriving at the event…
