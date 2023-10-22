'RuPaul's Drag Race' Star Kameron Michaels Returns to Social Media After Nearly a Year, Explains His Absence

Kameron Michaels is back on social media!

The 37-year-old RuPaul’s Drag Race star took some time away from the internet and shared his first posts since December 2022 on Friday (October 20).

In a now deleted post on Instagram and TikTok, Kameron shared why he took a break for so long and revealed that he was diagnosed with ADHD, which contributed to his year long hiatus.

“It’s been a very long time since we have spoken. I think it’s been almost a year actually… so hello again. I haven’t posted anything in a very long time. I wanted to share something, before I post anything else, that is very important to me and a very big deal to me. The universe is univers-ing with me feeling the need to make this video and come out,” Kameron started out.

“This month of all months, October is ADHD awareness month. Recently, this year, this late in life, I was diagnosed with ADHD. That might not sound like a big deal to some of you, and that is very understandable, because ADHD didn’t sound like a big deal to me before I was diagnosed. To me, ADHD meant like, ‘Oh, you’re hyper. You can’t focus.’ It is astronomically more complex and difficult. So I’m posting this video to let you know that I will be talking about it. It’s very important for me to do so.”

“After my diagnosis, seeing videos of other people talking about their symptoms and how they deal with it in their day-to-day life brought me to tears,” Kameron continued. “I would sit and watch videos and cry, because suddenly my brain and the way that it reacts to certain things just started to make sense. If I can post those videos and help just one other person understand themselves a little bit better. That’s all I could ask for. Those videos [aren’t] going to be all of my content, but I am going to talk about it. Those videos may not be for you, and that’s ok. You can scroll right past them. But I’m posting them because this diagnosis has changed my life. And again, if I can talk about it and help someone else, I’m going to do it.”

“I feel like I’m reintroducing myself because I’m meeting myself for the first time,” he said. “I’m excited to be back. I’m excited to share some things that have gone on in my life and we have a lot to catch up on. Oh my god, we have so much to talk about! And we will. But I wanted to make this video first because this is a very big deal and it will be part of my content moving forward. My neurodivergent brain is braining the way that it brains. It’s not fun sometimes. Anyways, now we know. I’m excited to move forward and post some stuff for you guys again. Happy to be back. Oh, and also, Happy Halloween!”

Kameron, whose real name is Dane Young, has also wiped his social media pages of all photos and videos of his drag.

The entertainer competed on season ten of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and was a runner up to Aquaria, alongside Eureka O’Hara. He later returned as a lip-sync assassin on RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars season six.

Kameron also took part in the RuPaul’s Drag Race Live show in Las Vegas, and was featured on the RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue TV series.

