Patrick Dempsey Joins Joe Jonas, Sha'Carri Richardson, & More Stars at F1 Grand Prix of United States in Texas

The stars are checking out the latest F1 event!

Patrick Dempsey posed for a photo with Geri Halliwell and Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner at the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas on Sunday (October 22) in Austin, Texas.

Other stars in attendance included Joe Jonas, track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson, DJ Tiesto and wife Annika Backes, British pro boxer Anthony Joshua, and F1 driver Lewis Hamilton.

Prince Harry was also seen at the event!

The day before, Rachel Brosnahan was seen checking out the garages and courses ahead of the big race.

F1 is nearly over in 2023, and while the drivers on the grid are known for their precision driving skills and athleticism, fans are also obsessed and want to know all about their dating lives. Find out who they’re dating!

