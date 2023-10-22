Prince Harry Attends F1 Grand Prix of United States in Texas!

Prince Harry is enjoying F1!

The 39-year-old Duke of Sussex was spotted at the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas on Sunday (October 22) in Austin, Texas.

Harry was seen speaking to with Mercedes team members, as well as Mercedes GP Executive Director Toto Wolff in the garage prior to the race.

