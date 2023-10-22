Princess Eugenie Reveals What People Say About Her Appearance to Her in Person

Princess Eugenie is opening up about her appearance.

The 33-yera-old granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II appeared on an episode of Kate Thornton’s White Wine Question Time podcast this week, and opened up about social media and public life.

“I do my own Instagram and I find it the most stressful thing in the world,” Eugenie said during the podcast.

“Oh my God, I get so nervous. Before I post I have to text about 5 people asking if it’s okay, have I got a spelling mistake, am I gonna get in trouble?”

She also admitted she was “very nervous” about starting an Instagram account in 2018, but insisted “I want people to know me,” as there’s been “so much misinformation.”

She also talked about how people might see a “terrifyingly ugly photo of us coming out of a bar” or “action shots” that she said are “not the nicest photos.”

“I have people come up to me sometimes and say, ‘Oh you’re much better looking in real life,’ and you’re like, ‘Agh. Is that a compliment? I dunno.’” she revealed.

“So I do get nervous, but I wanted people to see the real me…and to know that I have a sense of humor.”

