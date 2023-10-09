Top Stories
Insider Reveals What's Going On With Bradley Cooper &amp; Gigi Hadid - Is It Serious?

Insider Reveals What's Going On With Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid - Is It Serious?

Olivia Wilde Proves She Is 'Kenough' In Barbie Themed Halloween Costume at Party With Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde Proves She Is 'Kenough' In Barbie Themed Halloween Costume at Party With Jason Sudeikis

Are These 2 'DWTS' Partners Dating!?

Are These 2 'DWTS' Partners Dating!?

Mon, 09 October 2023 at 7:44 pm

How Rich is the Royal Family? We Ranked Them Based On Their Net Worth, & Even 10-Year-Old Prince George Already Possesses a Small Fortune!

Continue Here »

How Rich is the Royal Family? We Ranked Them Based On Their Net Worth, & Even 10-Year-Old Prince George Already Possesses a Small Fortune!

The British royal family is arguably the most recognizable royal family in the world. They live in palaces, wear royal jewels and lead a lavish lifestyle. But how much money does one make as a royal?

With King Charles recently marking his one-year anniversary of ruling and celebrating his coronation over the summer, there’s renewed interest in the family. That includes curiosity about how much its various members are worth.

We did some digging and looked into some of the most recognizable members of the royal family to rank them based on their estimated net worth. Believe it or not, the new King is significantly wealthier than his late mother Queen Elizabeth.

Perhaps even more surprising, Prince William and Princess Catherine‘s oldest son Prince George already has a small fortune of his own!

Scroll through a ranking of the British royal family based on their estimated net worth…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Camilla Queen Consort, EG, evergreen, Extended, Kate Middleton, King Charles, Meghan Markle, Net Worth, Prince Andrew, prince edward, Prince George, Prince Harry, Prince William, Princess Anne, Princess Beatrice, Princess Catherine, Princess Eugenie, Queen Camilla, Queen Elizabeth, Royal Family, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr