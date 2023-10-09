Brody Jenner Uses Fiancee Tia Blanco's Breast Milk in His Coffee, Reveals How It Tastes

Brody Jenner wasn’t concerned when he realized that they were out of almond milk at home. At least not now when there’s an alternative in the fridge.

The 40-year-old reality star was making coffee for himself and fiancee Tia Blanco when he came to the realization. However, he pivoted and saw that they had breast milk for their daughter Honey Raye Jenner, who was born in August

He documented the moment in a video on his and Tia‘s joint YouTube channel and even revealed how his breast milk drink tasted.

“Alright, so I just came out to make us both some coffee and we are out of almond milk,” Brody revealed near the beginning of the clip, which documented their first month with Honey. He held up a pouch of breast milk and said it might be a good alternative.

Why? “I hear its very nutritious. I hear it’s very delicious. I think it will do.”

Brody got permission from Tia and mixed them both up a “breast milk latte.”

“It’s freaking delicious,” he said, giving the substitution two thumbs up after taking a sip. Tia also seemed to enjoy her cup, saying that it “tastes just like coffee.”

Brody and Tia announced their engagement back in June. The star also revealed why he wanted to be the “exact opposite” of dad Caitlyn Jenner as a parent.

