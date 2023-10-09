Top Stories
Insider Reveals What's Going On With Bradley Cooper &amp; Gigi Hadid - Is It Serious?

Insider Reveals What's Going On With Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid - Is It Serious?

Olivia Wilde Proves She Is 'Kenough' In Barbie Themed Halloween Costume at Party With Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde Proves She Is 'Kenough' In Barbie Themed Halloween Costume at Party With Jason Sudeikis

Are These 2 'DWTS' Partners Dating!?

Are These 2 'DWTS' Partners Dating!?

Mon, 09 October 2023 at 7:31 pm

Brody Jenner Uses Fiancee Tia Blanco's Breast Milk in His Coffee, Reveals How It Tastes

Brody Jenner Uses Fiancee Tia Blanco's Breast Milk in His Coffee, Reveals How It Tastes

Brody Jenner wasn’t concerned when he realized that they were out of almond milk at home. At least not now when there’s an alternative in the fridge.

The 40-year-old reality star was making coffee for himself and fiancee Tia Blanco when he came to the realization. However, he pivoted and saw that they had breast milk for their daughter Honey Raye Jenner, who was born in August

He documented the moment in a video on his and Tia‘s joint YouTube channel and even revealed how his breast milk drink tasted.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Alright, so I just came out to make us both some coffee and we are out of almond milk,” Brody revealed near the beginning of the clip, which documented their first month with Honey. He held up a pouch of breast milk and said it might be a good alternative.

Why? “I hear its very nutritious. I hear it’s very delicious. I think it will do.”

Brody got permission from Tia and mixed them both up a “breast milk latte.”

“It’s freaking delicious,” he said, giving the substitution two thumbs up after taking a sip. Tia also seemed to enjoy her cup, saying that it “tastes just like coffee.”

Brody and Tia announced their engagement back in June. The star also revealed why he wanted to be the “exact opposite” of dad Caitlyn Jenner as a parent.

Press play on Brody Jenner’s video below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Brody Jenner, Tia Blanco

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr