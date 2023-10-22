'The Nightmare Before Christmas' Director Reveals Why There Won't Be a Sequel, Teases Prequel Idea

The Nightmare Before Christmas fans shouldn’t be expecting a sequel… at all.

The fan-favorite stop-motion animated movie just turned 30 years old this past Friday the 13th, and is currently replaying in theaters!

In a recent interview, the director of the film, Henry Selick, spoke out about the possibilities of a sequel, and he shared an idea he has for a prequel.

The long process of creating the stop-motion animation wouldn’t deter Henry from making a sequel, but he thinks it is “a perfect movie [that] came out of the perfect time, only to grow into something far bigger over the years,” he tells People.

“I think Tim [Burton] in particular feels like, why mess with that?” Henry continues. “He certainly doesn’t need to make more money from a sequel. He has had so many other successes, and so far nobody’s come up with a great idea for a sequel. And I still think that Tim gets to decide. I don’t think there’s any idea that would convince him.”

However, Henry does have an idea for a prequel.

“It might be more interesting to do a prequel,” he shared. “There might be a more interesting story there about how Jack became the King of Halloweentown.”

If you didn’t know, there’s an upcoming live concert for the film, with Halsey and original voice actress Catherine O’Hara both playing Sally, on different days.

