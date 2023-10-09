Top Stories
Find Out Who Ariana Grande's Ex Husband Was Seen Kissing

Are These 2 'DWTS' Partners Dating!?

Halsey Joins 'Nightmare Before Christmas' Production, Will Share Role With Catherine O'Hara

Halsey Joins 'Nightmare Before Christmas' Production, Will Share Role With Catherine O'Hara

Halsey is headed to the Hollywood Bowl to voice Sally in a production of The Nightmare Before Christmas.

The 29-year-old “Nightmare” hitmaker will perform songs from the movie while backed with a full orchestra when the spooky classic returns ahead of Halloween later this month.

They are set to take the stage for two shows before ceding the role to Catherine O’Hara, who voiced Sally in the original movie.

Keep reading to find out more…

Halsey‘s performances will take place on October 27 and 28, with Catherine taking over on October 29. The pop star will share the stage with Fred Armisen (Lock), Ken Page (Oogie Boogie) and Danny Elfman (Jack Skellington).

This is a first for Halsey, but it is not the first time that a pop star who stepped in to voice Sally. Billie Eilish did so for a different live-to-film experience back in 2021.

Pick up tickets to see Halsey or Catherine in the role here.

On the topic of Halsey, the singer has seemingly been teasing an imminent return to music after splitting from their deal with Capitol Records earlier this year.

We also recently got some romantic news about her.
