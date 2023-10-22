John Stamos Looks Back at How the Playboy Label Affected Him In New Memoir Excerpt

John Stamos is opening up about being labeled a playboy when he was younger.

The 60-year-old actor had that label put on him and at the time, felt like he had to keep up with it, but it of course had a lasting impact on him.

John is gearing up to release his new memoir “If You Would Have Told Me,” and in a new excerpt, he reflects on the ways in which the playboy label affected him.

“I’m lonely, but never alone. In a sober state, I’d have the pride, morals, and values to avoid the proverbial low-hanging fruit. But what fun is that? Plus, I have an image to uphold. The ‘bon vivant’ character, the cocksman, the ladies’ man with a revolving bedroom door,” John writes in his book, via People.

“I can’t go on my friend Howard Stern‘s show without him salivating over girls he thinks I slept with. Or Jimmy Kimmel, another pal, who never misses the opportunity to paint me as the ultimate playboy. And who could blame them? I play into it 100 percent,” he continued.

“It’s flattering. It’s my solemn duty to uphold my status as ‘that guy’ keeping the dream alive for all those average joes out there, giving them someone to live vicariously through. Who cares if it’s at the expense of my own happiness? What I don’t get is every time I play out the fantasy in real life, I’m giving away a little piece of me.”

“‘Stop trying to charm the world,’ my shrink, Phil Stutz, says. ‘You’ve already done that. Show them you’re an actor; that you’re the real deal,’” John said.

If you missed it, also in his memoir, John revealed that he was sexually abused as a child.

