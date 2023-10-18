John Stamos Says He 'Hated' Rebecca Romijn During Their Divorce: 'She Was the Devil'

John Stamos is looking back at his divorce from Rebecca Romijn.

While promoting his new memoir If You Would Have Told Me, the 60-year-old Full House actor shared some new comments about his nasty divorce from the 50-year-old Ugly Betty actress, admitting it was “really difficult” for him to write about.

If you didn’t know, John and Rebecca married in 1998 and divorced in 2005.

“My first marriage was shattering to me. I was shattered for way too long, too,” John shared with People. “I mean, a year, okay, good. But it went on [for] years and years.”

“In my mind back then, she was the Devil, and I just hated her,” John admitted. “I couldn’t believe how much I hated her, and it ruined my life. Looking back, and I talk about it [in the book], because it’s one of the steps in AA where the fourth step is you lay out all your grievances, everything that people did to you. I go like, ‘None.’”

Eventually, John said he realized that he had “some part” in his and Rebecca‘s split, saying, “You start thinking, it’s like, ‘Oh, she wasn’t the Devil. Maybe I was as much to blame as her.’”

John went on to say that from his perspective, he felt like Rebecca “was trying to make it work because she cared” about him before they eventually split.

“It was very public, and that was very painful,” John added. “I didn’t write much about that, but it’s hard.”

He continued, “It was very much the opinion that she dumped me because her career was going great and mine wasn’t, and that’s humiliating. I don’t blame her for it. It was just the perception that people took, and maybe they weren’t wrong. She was doing great at that time and I wasn’t.”

After their split, John admitted that his healing process “was not healthy.”

“That’s when I really started to kind of drink a lot,” John recalled. “But without that, I never would’ve known what a real love is, and I would’ve never straightened up to get someone like [current wife] Caitlin [McHugh] in my life.”

John – who has been sober for eight years – married Caitlin in 2018 and they share 5-year-old son Billy. Rebecca has been married to Jerry O’Connell since 2007 and they share 14-year-old twin daughters Charlie and Dolly.

“If I didn’t go through all the things, all the heartache, I wouldn’t be who I am today,” John said. “That’s what I hope people take away from it.”

Last year, Rebecca shared some very rare comments about her “fun” marriage to John.

John‘s memoir If You Would Have Told Me will be released on Oct. 24.