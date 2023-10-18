John Stamos Reveals He Was Sexually Abused as a Child in New Memoir

John Stamos is opening up about his childhood.

The 60-year-old Full House alum is releasing a memoir on October 24, called If You Would Have Told Me.

In the memoir, John reveals that he is a survivor of sexual abuse, which allegedly occurred at the hands of his former babysitter.

In an interview with People, John said “it took me writing a book” to realize the alleged actions were inappropriate.

“I mean, I knew, it was always in the back, and I do so much advocacy for the [survivors]. I felt like, I remembered it slightly. It has always been there, but I packed it away as people do, right?”

At the time, he “didn’t tell” anyone, he says.

“I think I told myself, like, ‘Ah, it’s girls, man.’”

“It was like you’re playing dead so they’ll stop. But it wasn’t totally aggressive. I don’t know, it was not good.”

John first reflected on the experience while writing an acceptance speech for an award he once received for his advocacy for abused children.

“I started to write it, and that’s when it really came out. And then I thought, ‘No, tonight is not about me. It’s about the kids. I’m going to pack it away again until the right moment.’ Otherwise, I’m a phony f—. It’s like, ‘Come on.’”

“I didn’t want the headlines to be that, and I didn’t want the book to be over that. It was a page or something, but I felt I had to talk about it. It was weird. It was something that, I think, I was probably like 10 or 11 [when it happened]. I shouldn’t have had to deal with those feelings.”

“But I’ll tell you, if I found out someone was doing that to my son, that’s a totally different story,” he adds. He welcomed son Billy, now 5, in April 2018 with wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos.

“I did set out to write a hero story, but then as I was doing it I was like, ‘No, I’m going to tell a human story.’ Because with the hero story, that’s bulls—. And unless I was a hundred percent forthcoming, what am I doing this for, right? But it was hard.”

