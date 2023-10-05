Suki Waterhouse Talks Moving In with Boyfriend Robert Pattinson & How She Ended a 'Bout of Celibacy' When She First Met Him

Suki Waterhouse has shared some rare new comments about life with boyfriend Robert Pattinson.

The 31-year-old singer, actress, and model has been dating Robert, 37, since 2018 and they moved in together earlier this year.

Suki talked about the process of moving in with Robert while chatting with podcaster Gillian Sagansky on Apple’s Driven Minds: A Type 7.

“I’ve been having such a crushing weight of anxiety because I’ve moved. I wasn’t there for the move, so everything just got boxed up and sent,” Suki said.

Suki said that she hired a “professional cleaner” to pack up her old apartment and move her into Robert‘s place. She talked about the challenges of the move and getting rid of her old things, “because I’ve moved in with my boyfriend now, and I always used to live alone.”

“It doesn’t feel like that much of a crazy thing. And I’m very lucky because he is so accepting of the mess and the chaos. He never says anything about it,” she added. “He kind of thinks it’s like, charming. So I’m very lucky for that.”

Suki also talked about how she had taken a “bout of celibacy” for six months before she met Rob.

“I’ve been ghosted and broken up with after dating someone for a year, that was pretty bad,” Suki said. “But it turned out to be brilliant because I took it like a bout of celibacy.”

“It’s just something about taking away the chaos of receiving attention, having to deal with it and texting people and getting those lurches of excitement,” she added. “It turned out to be great. I got very clear and got very comfortable with being by myself—then I ended up meeting my boyfriend.”

“It felt extra special in a way,” she added.

