Philadelphia Eagles' Darius Slay Doesn't Want Taylor Swift at Kansas City Chiefs Rematch Game

Darius Slay has a plea for Taylor Swift!

The 32-year-old cornerback for the Philadelphia Eagles shared a message directly to the 33-year-old singer to not show up to their upcoming game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The two teams will face off for the first time since the Chiefs beat the Eagles in the Super Bowl LVII earlier this year in Glendale, Ariz.

During a recent episode of his Big Play Slay podcast, Darius pleaded with Taylor to not attend their rematch.

“Taylor Swift, she might not miss a game this year,” he said on the podcast. “And it look like they 2-0 with her. If we play her, when we play her, I know we play them at home. Taylor, do not come to the game. Do not come to the game ’cause you seem like you bring the energy of winning. So, do not come to that game.”

So far, Taylor has attended two of the Chiefs games to cheer on Travis Kelce, and they won both times – once at home and one away game.

While Darius pleads for Taylor not to show up, there’s a good chance she won’t be attending anyway.

The rematch is on November 20th, and that week Taylor will be back on The Eras Tour in Brazil. However, she does have a few days off after a concert on the 19th in Rio De Janeiro, with the next one being on the 24th in Sao Paolo.