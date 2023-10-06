Emily VanCamp & Josh Bowman Promote Their New Indie Movie 'Miranda's Victim' at L.A. Screening

It’s been eight months since we’ve seen Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman on the red carpet together, and we’re so happy to have them back!

The longtime couple, who met and fell in love on the set of ABC’s Revenge, attended the L.A screening of their new indie movie Miranda’s Victim on Thursday (October 5) at the Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles.

Emily and Josh were joined by co-stars Abigail Breslin, Ryan Phillippe, Nolan Gould, Mireille Enos, and Sebastian Quinn, along with director Michelle Danner.

Miranda’s Victim centers “on Trish Weir (Breslin), who in 1963 was kidnapped and brutally raped by Ernesto Miranda (Quinn). Committed to putting her assailant in prison, Trish’s life is destroyed by America’s legal system as she triggers a law that transforms the nation. Her case notably results in the establishment of the Miranda rights afforded to criminal suspects taken in police custody, to ensure the admissibility of statements made during interrogation, as part of subsequent criminal proceedings,” according to Deadline.

The cast attended the world premiere of the movie back in February 2023 at a film festival. It will be released on November 30.

Emily and Josh grew their family in the last couple years!