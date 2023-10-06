Top Stories
Is Fifth Harmony Reuniting Soon? See What Ally Brooke Reveals!

Is Fifth Harmony Reuniting Soon? See What Ally Brooke Reveals!

Fri, 06 October 2023 at 12:19 am

Emily VanCamp & Josh Bowman Promote Their New Indie Movie 'Miranda's Victim' at L.A. Screening

Emily VanCamp & Josh Bowman Promote Their New Indie Movie 'Miranda's Victim' at L.A. Screening

It’s been eight months since we’ve seen Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman on the red carpet together, and we’re so happy to have them back!

The longtime couple, who met and fell in love on the set of ABC’s Revenge, attended the L.A screening of their new indie movie Miranda’s Victim on Thursday (October 5) at the Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles.

Emily and Josh were joined by co-stars Abigail Breslin, Ryan Phillippe, Nolan Gould, Mireille Enos, and Sebastian Quinn, along with director Michelle Danner.

Miranda’s Victim centers “on Trish Weir (Breslin), who in 1963 was kidnapped and brutally raped by Ernesto Miranda (Quinn). Committed to putting her assailant in prison, Trish’s life is destroyed by America’s legal system as she triggers a law that transforms the nation. Her case notably results in the establishment of the Miranda rights afforded to criminal suspects taken in police custody, to ensure the admissibility of statements made during interrogation, as part of subsequent criminal proceedings,” according to Deadline.

The cast attended the world premiere of the movie back in February 2023 at a film festival. It will be released on November 30.

Emily and Josh grew their family in the last couple years!
Just Jared on Facebook
mirandas victim la screening 01
mirandas victim la screening 02
mirandas victim la screening 03
mirandas victim la screening 04
mirandas victim la screening 05
mirandas victim la screening 06
mirandas victim la screening 07
mirandas victim la screening 08
mirandas victim la screening 09
mirandas victim la screening 10
mirandas victim la screening 11
mirandas victim la screening 12
mirandas victim la screening 13
mirandas victim la screening 14
mirandas victim la screening 15
mirandas victim la screening 16
mirandas victim la screening 17
mirandas victim la screening 18
mirandas victim la screening 19
mirandas victim la screening 20
mirandas victim la screening 21
mirandas victim la screening 22
mirandas victim la screening 23
mirandas victim la screening 24
mirandas victim la screening 25
mirandas victim la screening 26
mirandas victim la screening 27
mirandas victim la screening 28
mirandas victim la screening 29
mirandas victim la screening 30
mirandas victim la screening 31
mirandas victim la screening 32
mirandas victim la screening 33
mirandas victim la screening 34

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Abigail Breslin, Emily VanCamp, Joshua Bowman, Michelle Danner, Mireille Enos, Nolan Gould, Ryan Phillippe, Sebastian Quinn

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr