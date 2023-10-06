BLACKPINK's Jennie Releases First Solo Single in 5 Years - Listen to 'You & Me' Here!

Jennie is back with the new single “You & Me“!

The 27-year-old BLACKPINK singer’s first solo single in five years just debuted on Friday (October 6) as a special, double single.

Fans have been anticipating the release of this song ever since she debuted it during her solo set on the opening night of the BORN PINK WORLD TOUR nearly a year ago!

Listen to the song, read the lyrics and watch the dance video inside…

“I love you and me / Dancing in the moonlight / Nobody can see / It’s just you and me tonight,” she sings twice in the song’s chorus.

In addition to the original version of the song, there’s also a Coachella version from this year’s festival, which features an extra rap section and an extended dance break.

For the dance performance video, Jennie and the dancers perform the same choreo to the song that was seen on the BORN PINK WORLD TOUR!

Check out both versions of the song, read the lyrics below and watch the dance video…