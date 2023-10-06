Jason Derulo Makes Video Statement In Response to Aspiring Singer's Claims Against Him

Jason Derulo is speaking out in response to the allegations made against him by aspiring singer Emaza Gibson.

The 34-year-old “Savage Love” singer was accused of sexual harassment, breach of contract, illegal retaliatory termination and more in a new lawsuit. Emaza claimed that Jason ended their working relationship after she rejected his sexual advances.

You can read more about the claims in our original post on the story.

Jason is now responding to the allegations through a video statement posted to his Instagram account.

“I wouldn’t normally comment but these claims are completely false and hurtful. I stand against all forms of harassment and I remain supportive of anybody following their dreams. I’ve always strived to live my life in a positively impactful way, and that’s why I sit here before you deeply offended, by these defamatory claims. God bless,” he said in the video.

