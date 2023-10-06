Top Stories
Is Fifth Harmony Reuniting Soon? See What Ally Brooke Reveals!

Fri, 06 October 2023 at 1:21 am

John Cena & Nicole Byer Return to Host New Season of 'Wipeout,' Premiere Date & Trailer Revealed - Watch!

A new season of Wipeout is coming, with John Cena and Nicole Byer back as hosts!

The hilarious extreme sport competition series is returning to TBS, with updated courses, and a special appearance from someone fans of the show will recognize.

Model Camille Kostek is also returning as the field reporter.

Watch the trailer and learn more inside…

New challenges this season include the “Ding Dong Damage” trap door, the “Face Time with Nicole” heavy hammer, and the “Backboned” moving bridge.

John and Nicole will continue to offer comedic commentary for every epic fall and spectacular save as competitors try to get through the courses, attempting to show off their athleticism, endurance, and balance.

Each episode features one team winning the $25,000 grand prize.

The new season of Wipeout will premiere Tuesday, November 7 at 9pm ET/PT on TBS. Check out the trailer right here…
Photos: WarnerMedia
