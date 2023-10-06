Top Stories
Is Fifth Harmony Reuniting Soon? See What Ally Brooke Reveals!

Is Fifth Harmony Reuniting Soon? See What Ally Brooke Reveals!

Fri, 06 October 2023 at 2:02 am

Bad Bunny & Karol G Win Big at Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023

Bad Bunny & Karol G Win Big at Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023

Bad Bunny and Karol G both wear white while hitting the carpet at the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards held at Watsco Center on Thursday evening (October 5) in Coral Gables, Fla.

The 29-year-old Puerto Rican entertainer and the 32-year-old Colombian singer were big winners of the night, picking up several awards each.

Bad Bunny won Artist of the Year, Tour of the Year, Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year, Sales Song of the Year, Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year – Male, Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year – Solo and Latin Rhythm Song of the Year.

He also hit the stage for a medley performance of his songs, “Moscow Mule,” “Tití Me Preguntó,” “Pa Ti,” “Me Porto Bonito,” “Where She Goes,” and “Un Preview.”

Karol picked up the awards for Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year – Female, Top Latin Album of the Year, Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year – Female and Latin Rhythm Album of the Year.

Also in attendance were Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira, Sean Paul, Sofia Reyes, Tini, Paris Hilton and Peso Pluma, who also picked up many awards that night.

If you missed it, it was recently announced that Bad Bunny will be hosting Saturday Night Live, as well as serving as musical guest!

FYI: Bad Bunny is wearing Gucci. Karol G is wearing Dolce&Gabbana and Sophia Webster shoes. Sofia is wearing a Rahul Mishra and a Fabergé ring.

Browse through the gallery to see 40+ photos from the Billboard Latin Music Awards…
Just Jared on Facebook
bad bunny karol g win big at billboard latin music awards 2023 01
bad bunny karol g win big at billboard latin music awards 2023 02
bad bunny karol g win big at billboard latin music awards 2023 03
bad bunny karol g win big at billboard latin music awards 2023 04
bad bunny karol g win big at billboard latin music awards 2023 05
bad bunny karol g win big at billboard latin music awards 2023 06
bad bunny karol g win big at billboard latin music awards 2023 07
bad bunny karol g win big at billboard latin music awards 2023 08
bad bunny karol g win big at billboard latin music awards 2023 09
bad bunny karol g win big at billboard latin music awards 2023 10
bad bunny karol g win big at billboard latin music awards 2023 11
bad bunny karol g win big at billboard latin music awards 2023 12
bad bunny karol g win big at billboard latin music awards 2023 13
bad bunny karol g win big at billboard latin music awards 2023 14
bad bunny karol g win big at billboard latin music awards 2023 15
bad bunny karol g win big at billboard latin music awards 2023 16
bad bunny karol g win big at billboard latin music awards 2023 17
bad bunny karol g win big at billboard latin music awards 2023 18
bad bunny karol g win big at billboard latin music awards 2023 19
bad bunny karol g win big at billboard latin music awards 2023 20
bad bunny karol g win big at billboard latin music awards 2023 21
bad bunny karol g win big at billboard latin music awards 2023 22
bad bunny karol g win big at billboard latin music awards 2023 23
bad bunny karol g win big at billboard latin music awards 2023 24
bad bunny karol g win big at billboard latin music awards 2023 25
bad bunny karol g win big at billboard latin music awards 2023 26
bad bunny karol g win big at billboard latin music awards 2023 27
bad bunny karol g win big at billboard latin music awards 2023 28
bad bunny karol g win big at billboard latin music awards 2023 29
bad bunny karol g win big at billboard latin music awards 2023 30
bad bunny karol g win big at billboard latin music awards 2023 31
bad bunny karol g win big at billboard latin music awards 2023 32
bad bunny karol g win big at billboard latin music awards 2023 33
bad bunny karol g win big at billboard latin music awards 2023 34
bad bunny karol g win big at billboard latin music awards 2023 35
bad bunny karol g win big at billboard latin music awards 2023 36
bad bunny karol g win big at billboard latin music awards 2023 37
bad bunny karol g win big at billboard latin music awards 2023 38
bad bunny karol g win big at billboard latin music awards 2023 39
bad bunny karol g win big at billboard latin music awards 2023 40
bad bunny karol g win big at billboard latin music awards 2023 41
bad bunny karol g win big at billboard latin music awards 2023 42

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Bad Bunny, Karol G, Marc Anthony, Nadia Ferreira, Paris Hilton, Peso Pluma, Sean Paul, Sofia Reyes, Tini

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr