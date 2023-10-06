Bad Bunny & Karol G Win Big at Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023

Bad Bunny and Karol G both wear white while hitting the carpet at the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards held at Watsco Center on Thursday evening (October 5) in Coral Gables, Fla.

The 29-year-old Puerto Rican entertainer and the 32-year-old Colombian singer were big winners of the night, picking up several awards each.

Bad Bunny won Artist of the Year, Tour of the Year, Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year, Sales Song of the Year, Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year – Male, Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year – Solo and Latin Rhythm Song of the Year.

He also hit the stage for a medley performance of his songs, “Moscow Mule,” “Tití Me Preguntó,” “Pa Ti,” “Me Porto Bonito,” “Where She Goes,” and “Un Preview.”

Karol picked up the awards for Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year – Female, Top Latin Album of the Year, Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year – Female and Latin Rhythm Album of the Year.

Also in attendance were Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira, Sean Paul, Sofia Reyes, Tini, Paris Hilton and Peso Pluma, who also picked up many awards that night.

If you missed it, it was recently announced that Bad Bunny will be hosting Saturday Night Live, as well as serving as musical guest!

FYI: Bad Bunny is wearing Gucci. Karol G is wearing Dolce&Gabbana and Sophia Webster shoes. Sofia is wearing a Rahul Mishra and a Fabergé ring.

Browse through the gallery to see 40+ photos from the Billboard Latin Music Awards…