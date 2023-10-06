Top Stories
Is Fifth Harmony Reuniting Soon? See What Ally Brooke Reveals!

Is Fifth Harmony Reuniting Soon? See What Ally Brooke Reveals!

Fri, 06 October 2023 at 2:12 am

Phoebe Dynevor Dating History - Full List of Past Boyfriends Revealed, Including Her Current Beau!

Continue Here »

Phoebe Dynevor Dating History - Full List of Past Boyfriends Revealed, Including Her Current Beau!

Phoebe Dynevor became a massive star after the release of Bridgerton‘s first season in December 2020 and her stardom is continuing to rise!

The 28-year-old actress now stars in the critically acclaimed indie movie Fair Play, which is out now on Netflix after receiving praise at film festivals earlier this year.

You might be curious to know more about Phoebe‘s personal life and we have you covered.

Phoebe is currently in a happy relationship, but did you know she was previously with some very famous guys in her past?

Browse through the slideshow to check out Phoebe Dynevor’s relationship history…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty, Backgrid
Posted to: Cameron Fuller, Dating History, EG, Extended, Pete Davidson, Phoebe Dynevor, sean teale, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr