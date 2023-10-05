Jason Derulo Sued by Aspiring Singer Who Alleges Sexual Harassment, Breach of Contract, & More

An aspiring singer is suing Jason Derulo, alleging sexual harassment, breach of contract, illegal retaliatory termination and more on the part of the artist.

Emaza Gibson, 25, had signed a recording contract with Jason, 34, and claims that the “Savage Love” singer ended their working relationship after she rejected his sexual advances.

The complaint filed on Thursday (October 5) in Los Angeles Superior Court alleged that Jason “maliciously” denied Emaza the opportunity for the success she was promised, People reports.

Emaza‘s attorney Roy Zambrano said in a statement obtained by the outlet, “Mr. Derulo’s behavior toward this young artist was despicable. He not only broke promises and breached contracts, but his threats of physical harm and unconscionable sexual advances toward this young woman who is just trying to break into the industry were outrageous and illegal.”

Emaza also stated in the complaint that she “eagerly” accepted an offer to work with Jason, Atlantic Records, and Future History to release a mixtape, an album, and a single featuring Jason in the span of six months following her first contact with the “Watcha Say” singer in August 2021.

She said that while she considered Jason a “mentor,” she was taken aback when she was told to engage in sex rituals and cocaine use in order to succeed.

“The manner and timing of such a statement meant that Derulo was demanding sexual acts from [Emaza] in order for Derulo to fulfill his role as her mentor, supervisor and musical collaborator,” the complaint said. “This explicit demand for sex-in-exchange-for-success was reinforced through Derulo’s subsequent behavior.”

According to the complaint, several incidents followed in which Jason repeatedly pressured her to join him for drinks despite Emaza‘s refusal to meet with him outside of a professional setting.

“After this session, where [Gibson] declined to drink and have sex with Derulo, the offer to arrange for [Gibson] to get to and from Derulo’s studio ceased,” the complaint stated.

The young singer said that Jason later ceased all communication with her and was told in September 2022 that Atlantic and Future History had terminated her contract.

Emaza allegedly required medical treatment for breakdowns, weight loss, insomnia, mood swings and more, and that she was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

