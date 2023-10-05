Queen & Adam Lambert Set List Revealed for 2023 Rhapsody Tour After First Show

Queen is back on tour with Adam Lambert providing lead vocals and the setlist is pretty incredible!

The band just kicked off the 2023 North American Rhapsody Tour and they’ll be playing 23 shows across the next month.

The two-and-a-half hour show includes 27 songs and the tour kicked off with a sold-out performance at the CFG Bank Arena on Wednesday (October 4) in Baltimore, Maryland.

Queen‘s original band members Brian May and Roger Taylor, plus Adam Lambert, are supported on stage by their regular band members, long-serving Queen keyboard player Spike Edney, bass guitarist Neil Fairclough and percussionist Tyler Warren.

**This set list is representative of the first shows and might not be completely accurate for every show.

1. Machines (Or ‘Back to Humans’) / Radio Ga Ga

2. Hammer to Fall

3. Stone Cold Crazy

4. Another One Bits the Dust

5. I’m in Love With My Car

6. Bicycle Race

7. Fat Bottomed Girls

8. I Want It All

9. A Kind of Magic

10. Killer Queen

11. Don’t Stop Me Now

12. Somebody to Love

13. Love of My Life

14. ’39

15. Roger’s drum solo

16. Under Pressure

17. Tie Your Mother Down

18. Crazy Little Thing Called Love

19. I Want to Break Free

20. Who Wants to Live Forever

21. Brian’s guitar solo

22. Is This the World We Created…?

23. The Show Must Go On

24. Bohemian Rhapsody

25. ENCORE: We Will Rock You

26. ENCORE: Radio Ga Ga

27. ENCORE: We Are the Champions

