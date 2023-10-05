Tara Lipinski Reveals She & Husband Todd Kapostasy Are Expecting Their First Child Via Surrogate!

Tara Lipinski and her husband Todd Kapostasy are expecting!

The 41-year-old Olympic figure skater and her director hubby announced the exciting news on the latest episode of their podcast/vodcast Tara Lipinski: Unexpecting.

In the podcast, the couple has been getting candid and sharing their fertility and IVF struggles from the past five year journey of trying to become parents.

They share in this week’s episode about finding and meeting their surrogate, Mikayla, and getting a positive pregnancy test.

“There was an immediate connection and bond between us, one I just didn’t expect to feel so strongly. Two peas in a pod type of feeling…teammates on the deepest level,” Tara shared of Mikayla.

“She’s been able to give me reassurance and make the journey as good as it can be, especially for someone who has been through a lot of trauma,” she added in the episode.

While Mikayla is in another state, they do keep in touch on the regular.

“We speak every single day. We’ve now become close friends and we’ve created this beautiful connection that I didn’t expect going into this,” Tara said.

Over the last five years while on this journey to be a mother, Tara has been under anesthesia 24 times, had four miscarriages, four D&C’s, six failed transfers, eight retrievals and was diagnosed with endometriosis with two subsequent major surgeries.

Congratulations to Tara and Todd!!