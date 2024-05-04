Top Stories
Lovers &amp; Friends Festival 2024 Cancelled at Last Minute - Organizers Explain Decision

Luis Fonsi Reveals He Tried to Get Ariana Grande on 'Despacito' Before Justin Bieber

13 Actors Hayden Christensen Competed With to Play Anakin in 'Star Wars' (an Oscar Winner Reportedly Turned the Role Down!)

A Marvel Star Wants to Play Batman in James Gunn's New DC Film Universe

May 04, 2024 at 8:26 am
By JJ Staff

20 Celebs Who Got Married At a Young Age, Ranked From Oldest to Youngest

Over the years, many celebrities have made headlines for getting married at a very young age.

While plenty of fans have celebrated the stars tying the knot, many of these couples have also sparked conversation and criticism for their romances, including some pairings from years ago that are especially controversial.

With that in mind, here are some celebrities that got married young.

Click through to find out which stars who got married at very young ages…

Photos: Getty
