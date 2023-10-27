'1989 (Taylor's Version)' Stream & Download Link: Hear Taylor Swift's Five New Songs Here!

It’s here – 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is out now!

Taylor Swift just dropped her latest re-recorded album on Friday (October 27), after over two months of anticipation since she first announced it.

1989 was originally released in 2014 on her previous record label.

Check out 1989 (Taylor’s Version) inside…

“The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways,” she said when she first announced this re-record. “To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind.”

The vault tracks are “Slut!” “Say Don’t Go,” “Now That We Don’t Talk,” “Suburban Legends,” and “Is It Over Now?”

This also marks the first re-recorded album that is ALL Taylor, with no featured artists on it!

After this release, the entertainer only has two more album re-records to release, her self-titled debut album and Reputation.

Check out 1989 Taylor’s Version below and be sure to download on iTunes!

Slut!

Say Don’t Go

Now That We Don’t Talk

Suburban Legends