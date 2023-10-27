Who Is 'Now That We Don't Talk' About? Lyrics Revealed for Taylor Swift's New Song - Listen Now!

“Now That We Don’t Talk” is going to be a much-talked about song from Taylor Swift‘s new album 1989 (Taylor’s Version)… and if fans are right about the song’s subject, they actually do talk now.

Fans always want to know who Taylor‘s songs are about and some of the lyrics in this vault track point to one of her ex-boyfriends.

And yes, you probably know who we are talking about already.

Keep reading to find out more and to listen to the song…

“You grew your hair long,” Taylor sings in the second verse and it seemingly is a reference to her ex Harry Styles, who grew his hair out for a year after their breakup.

She also sang about the “long hair, slicked back, white t-shirt” look in the song “Style,” which fans think is about Harry too.

Taylor sings in the outro, “I don’t have to pretend I like acid rock / Or that I’d like to be on a mega yacht / With important men who think important thoughts / Guess maybe I am better off now that we don’t talk.”

Well, if the song is indeed about Harry, they do talk now. They were photographed catching up and having a chat at the 2023 Grammys, where they both picked up awards.

Listen to the song “Now That We Don’t Talk” below and download it on iTunes.

Read the lyrics for the song below!