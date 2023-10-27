Top Stories
4 'Teen Wolf' Stars Attended Tyler Posey's Wedding & 2 Others Were Invited But Didn't Attend

Taylor Swift Seemingly Shuts Down Bisexual Rumors & Reports of Dating Female Friends in '1989' Prologue

Charli D'Amelio Clarifies She Adopted a Puppy with Landon Barker & Is Not Expecting!

Fri, 27 October 2023 at 12:18 am

Taylor Swift: 'Suburban Legends' Lyrics Revealed, Fans Hear 'Mastermind' Similarities - Listen to Both Songs!

Taylor Swift has so many new hits on her hands with the vault tracks from 1989 (Taylor’s Version) and we gotta talk about “Suburban Legends.”

The 33-year-old singer sings about a relationship that is bound to make an impact on her life, even if it has to end in heartbreak.

Fans think the song sounds similar to her Midnights song “Mastermind” and some are calling the songs cousins.

“I didn’t come here to make friends / We were born to be suburban legends / When you hold me, it holds me together / And you kiss me in a way that’s gonna screw me up forever,” Taylor sings in the chorus of the song.

In the song’s outro, Taylor references heartbreak that she brought on herself.

Keep reading to find out more and to listen to the song…

“I broke my own heart ’cause you were too polite to do it,” she sings.

Listen to “Suburban Legends” by Taylor Swift below and download it now on iTunes.

Listen to “Mastermind” below.

Read the full “Suburban Legends” lyrics below.

Read what fans are saying below.
Photos: Getty
Getty Images