Taylor Swift: 'Suburban Legends' Lyrics Revealed, Fans Hear 'Mastermind' Similarities - Listen to Both Songs!

Taylor Swift has so many new hits on her hands with the vault tracks from 1989 (Taylor’s Version) and we gotta talk about “Suburban Legends.”

The 33-year-old singer sings about a relationship that is bound to make an impact on her life, even if it has to end in heartbreak.

Fans think the song sounds similar to her Midnights song “Mastermind” and some are calling the songs cousins.

“I didn’t come here to make friends / We were born to be suburban legends / When you hold me, it holds me together / And you kiss me in a way that’s gonna screw me up forever,” Taylor sings in the chorus of the song.

In the song’s outro, Taylor references heartbreak that she brought on herself.

Keep reading to find out more and to listen to the song…

“I broke my own heart ’cause you were too polite to do it,” she sings.

Listen to “Suburban Legends” by Taylor Swift below and download it now on iTunes.

Listen to “Mastermind” below.

Read the full “Suburban Legends” lyrics below.

Read what fans are saying below.

suburban legends second cousin of mastermind #1989TaylorsVersion — june🪩 (@midnightscrash) October 27, 2023

suburban legends is mastermind ‘s sister — amulya🪐 (@hoaxxswift) October 27, 2023

Suburban legends reminds me of mastermind #1989TaylorsVersion — Sophie🐝 (@sophigoldenkiwi) October 27, 2023

Suburban legends … mastermind sister??? Production wise — abby ☮️ (@cascadeocean) October 27, 2023

Suburban Legends kinda reminds me of Mastermind and I AM LOVING ITTTTT! #1989TaylorsVersion — 𝚖𝚊𝚛𝚒𝚊 (1989TV 🩵 OOTWTV 𝚂𝚝𝚊𝚗) (@RiaSwift97) October 27, 2023

am i crazy or does suburban legends sound like mastermind — ciara💯 (@cayrhee) October 27, 2023