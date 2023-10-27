Who is 'Is It Over Now' About? Lyrics for Taylor Swift's Song Point to a Certain Ex-Boyfriend - Listen Now!

Taylor Swift is singing about a past relationship on “Is It Over Now?” and fans are pretty sure she’s referring to ex-boyfriend Harry Styles.

The 33-year-old singer has released the song as part of her new album 1989 (Taylor’s Version), the re-recorded version of her 2014 album 1989.

Taylor wrote the album right after the end of her relationship with Harry and after she had been slut-shamed by the media for years, leading her to stay single for two and half years.

Keep reading to find out more and to listen to the song…

“Was it over when she laid down on your couch? / Was it over when he unbuttoned my blouse? / ‘Come here,’ I whispered in your ear / In your drеam as you passed out, baby / Was it over then? And is it ovеr now?” Taylor sings in the chorus.

“Blue dress / On a boat,” Taylor sings, seemingly referencing that infamous photo of her looking sad on a boat by herself, after she was rumored to have split from Harry.

Right after, Taylor also sings “your new girl is my clone,” which could reference how Harry was rumored to have dated Kimberly Stewart right after her. She does bare a striking resemblance to the singer!

Also in the song, Taylor sings, “You search in every model’s bed for somethin’ greater, baby.” Harry does have a track record for dating models!

Listen to the new song below and download it now on iTunes.

Read the “Is It Over Now?” lyrics below.

Read what fans are saying below.

IS IT OVER NOW IS HARRY CODED ITS LIKE NOT EVEN A SPECULATION — sarah ♡ (@DAICHlNU) October 27, 2023

“is it over now?” is definitely about someone who’s name rhymes with carry — kai needs the weather to be cooler (@lwtfreak91) October 27, 2023

Oh to be with Harry Styles as he listens to these new vault tracks. “Is it over now” is with out a doubt, about him. — Pirate Jen 🧢 🦍🪙🫶 (@Jen476) October 27, 2023

Is it over now is definitely about Harry 😭😭 — korey !!! (@bootyhootyharry) October 27, 2023

Idc what when or how Harry dies his cause of death will be listed as Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version) — parker roberts 🌙✨ (@parkerroberts) October 27, 2023