What If I Never Find Anybody to Love?: Natalie Jane Drops 'Intrusive Thoughts' Song & Lyrics After Teasing It on TikTok for Months - Listen Now!

Natalie Jane‘s new song “Intrusive Thoughts” is out now and it’s been a long time coming!

The 19-year-old singer has gone viral on TikTok for her videos in which she sings the chorus to the track, often in a parking garage or in the car with a friend.

If you follow Natalie on TikTok, then you definitely know the lyrics to the chorus by now.

“What if I never find anybody to love / Or I finally get the chance and I f–k it all up? / ‘Cause I can’t get hurt if I’m the first one to leave, woah / What if I get to heaven and it’s not even real / And I die before tellin’ you how I really feel? / ‘Cause it feels like hell and I just can’t help but think / That maybe love’s not for me,” Natalie sings.

Well, now the song is finished and you can listen to the full track!

“Intrusive Thoughts” will be featured on Natalie‘s debut 10-song EP, Where Am I?, which will be released by Capitol Music Group on November 17.

“I felt it was only necessary to follow up my intense love song with an intense heartbreak song. We all need balance!” Natalie said in a statement.

The new song has racked up more than 27 million combined views of the teasers posted on TikTok leading up to the song’s release.

Listen to Natalie Jane‘s song “Intrusive Thoughts” below and download now on iTunes.

