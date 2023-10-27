'Hocus Pocus 3' Screenwriter Gives Update On Upcoming Movie, Teases 'Anthing's On the Table'

Hocus Pocus 3 is currently in development at Disney!

After a very successful second movie a year ago on Disney+, another film got the go-ahead this past summer.

Now that the writer’s strike is over, screenwriter Jen D’Angelo, who penned Hocus Pocus 2 and is working on the third, opened up about where they’re at in the development.

Find out what she revealed inside…

“We’re still in the story phase, we’re still working on it. We’ve been working on some ideas, and it’s been fun to dive back into that world and we have so many directions in which to go and so many new characters to explore,” she told EW.

Jen even teased that she’s interested in exploring more of one new character from the second movie in particular.

“We’ve only scratched the surface of Hannah Waddingham‘s mother witch,” she said, adding that she does believe she is the mother referred to in the first movie.

“I believe that she’s that mother, that she is the scorpion pie mother, and that they had a much more significant relationship with her than we’ve yet to see,” she shared. “But, maybe we will see.”

Jen says that “anything’s on the table” and “we for sure want to see them again as adults,” but they are still very much not set in stone on a full story yet.

“I’m hoping that we are able to explore every aspect of these stories and take these characters on a bunch of fun adventures. 3 is still very much in the early stages, we don’t really know what it is, but we’re exploring all options and I think everybody is so delighted by the reaction that Hocus Pocus 2 got, and we’re excited to continue those stories,” she teases.

“I want to do right by the fans and I definitely want to keep in mind what they want to see, but, at the same time, I feel like movies can go slightly awry when they’re only catering to the fans and trying to check off a list, like, ‘We got this and this, so the fans should be happy,’” Jen adds. “In reality, you want to make sure that the movie is solid on its own, and the fan service moments are baked into the story and that they’re satisfying and not just tacked on.”

