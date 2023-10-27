Taylor Swift Seemingly Shuts Down Bisexual Rumors & Reports of Dating Female Friends in '1989' Prologue

Taylor Swift is finally addressing the “Gaylor” rumors that have been spreading for years, in which fans have come up with wild theories of her dating female friends.

After Taylor was slut-shamed in the media for her relationships with various famous guys, she decided to not date anyone for two and a half years. This was her period in time when she was known for having a “girl squad,” which also led to backlash.

During that time, rumors popped up that Taylor was possibly dating her friends Karlie Kloss and Dianna Agron.

Fans even think all of these songs could be about Karlie and that all of these songs are possible about Dianna.

Well, Taylor is seemingly shutting those rumors down though a letter she wrote for the 1989 (Taylor’s Version) prologue, included with the new album. She wrote about what influenced her while writing the album in 2012-2014.

“The voices that had begun to shame me in new ways for dating like a normal young woman? I wanted to silence them,” Taylor wrote. “You see – in the years preceding this, I had become the target of slut shaming – the intensity and relentlessness of which would be criticized and called out if it happened today. The jokes about my amount of boyfriends. The trivialization of my songwriting as if it were a predatory act of a boy crazy psychopath. The media co-signing of this narrative. I had to make it stop because it was starting to really hurt.”

Taylor continued, “It became clear to me that for me there was no such thing as casual dating, or even having a male friend who you platonically hang out with. If I was seen with him, it was assumed I was sleeping with him. And so I swore off hanging out with guys, dating, flirting, or anything that could be weaponized against me by a culture that claimed to believe in liberating women but consistently treated me with the harsh moral codes of the Victorian era.”

“Being a consummate optimist, I assumed I could fix this if I simply changed my behavior. I swore off dating and decided to focus only on myself, my music, my growth, and my female friendships,” Taylor said. “If I only hung out with my female friends, people couldn’t sensationalize or sexualize that – right? I would learn later on that people could and people would.”

Later in the later, Taylor thanked fans who didn’t succumb to the wild theories and “knew that maybe a girl who surrounds herself with female friends in adulthood is making up for a lack of them in childhood.”

